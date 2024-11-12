U.P. prison administration to hold two-day consultation on jail health services

To assess the condition of health service in Indian jails and devise effective strategies for preventing infectious diseases in prisons, the Uttar Pradesh prison administration and reform services, in collaboration with the India Vision Foundation and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), is organising a two-day consultation session in Lucknow on Wednesday and Thursday. For Representation Only (File)

The session also aims to raise awareness about mental health and substance abuse issues in jails. Key features include experience sharing by jail and health officials, discussions on challenges faced by them, and solutions to address these issues.

A special jail toolkit, which includes peer guides, games and puzzles focused on substance abuse and HIV prevention, will be launched during the event.

Prominent speakers at the session will include UP prison minister Dara Singh Chauhan, India Vision Foundation founder Kiran Bedi, and UNODC Regional Representative Marco Teixeira, alongside senior jail administration officials. The event will also offer an opportunity for media reporting and contribute to initiatives for jail reform and public health.