U.P. prisoners prepare over 74K Tricolours, target to make 2L in another 2 days
Lucknow Prisoners of UP jails have already prepared over 74,000 national flags for the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’ celebration to be held on August 15 on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence. The UP prison administration reform services have set the target of 2 lakh flags to be prepared till Monday and supply them to the public with help of NGOs and district administrations.
Sharing a press note, the home department officials stated that the prisoners had already prepared 75,000 flags against their target of 2 lakh and they were working extra hours to achieve the target. They said the national flags of different sizes were being made by inmates of 64 jails across the state. These flags would be hoisted at all officials and residential buildings of UP prison administration and reform services while they will be also be available for the general public.
“We have roped in several NGOs and people of the administration in different districts to provide the flags to the public,” said DG Prison spokesman Santosh Kumar. He added, “The national festival will be celebrated on a grand scale in all 64 jails, for which preparation is going on”.
Another senior prison official said theses flags were made as part of the union government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the national flag home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of independence. He said the national flags were largely being prepared by inmates who had learnt tailoring in jails like Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Orai, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bahraich, Ghaziabad and Agra. He said the women inmates in Agra jail were preparing the national flags on a very large scale.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
