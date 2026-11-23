Uttar Pradesh director general (DG) of prisons PC Meena has directed jail authorities across the state to strengthen surveillance of inmates showing signs of psychological distress, ensure regular counselling and provide timely mental health assistance, while strictly implementing suicide prevention guidelines. For representation only (Sourced)

The directions were issued during a state-wide review of prison administration on Monday, focusing on inmate safety, mental health, legal assistance and accountability of prison officials. According to a press communique, Meena chaired the meeting through video-conferencing with zonal deputy inspectors general of prisons and senior superintendents, superintendents and in-charge superintendents of jails.

Reviewing measures for inmates’ mental and emotional well-being, Meena stressed early identification of psychological distress, regular counselling and sustained interaction with vulnerable prisoners. He directed officials to ensure timely intervention and regular monitoring of inmates requiring psychological assistance.

He also called for strict compliance with suicide prevention guidelines issued by the prison headquarters and cautioned against negligence. Officials were asked to maintain a supportive environment inside jails.

He made completion of prescribed training courses on the iGOT Karmayogi portal mandatory for all departmental personnel and asked senior officers to monitor progress.

The review also covered economically disadvantaged undertrial prisoners requiring bail and legal assistance. Jail authorities were directed to identify eligible inmates and facilitate legal aid under prescribed rules.

Officials were also instructed to process premature release cases within stipulated timelines and in accordance with Supreme Court and high court directions.

The meeting also reviewed the appointment process of newly selected jail warders. Meena directed officials to complete all formalities within the stipulated timeframe to facilitate their joining.

Meena asked prison officers to discharge their responsibilities promptly and ensure effective implementation of all instructions issued by the prison headquarters.