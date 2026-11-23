Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand’s pursuit of a third straight Syed Modi International title is a key storyline as the tournament’s qualifying rounds begin in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Indian pair enter as top seeds and defending champions, having won the crown in 2024 and 2025. (Reuters) more

The Indian pair enter as top seeds and defending champions, having won the crown in 2024 and 2025. Another victory would make them the first Indian women’s doubles pair to achieve a hat-trick at the event.

This year’s campaign carries more weight. Since retaining the title here last November, Treesa and Gayatri have added a bronze medal at the 2026 BWF World Championships in New Delhi, beating China’s Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian in the quarterfinals before falling to world No.1 Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in the semis.

It ended India’s 15-year wait for a women’s doubles medal at the Worlds and transformed them from rising contenders to international threats. The challenge now is consistency.

They will begin against a qualifier, but the draw includes seeded pairs from Ukraine and Malaysia, meaning their path is unlikely to smooth all the way.

HS Prannoy, seeded third, is the best known Indian in the men’s singles draw. He faces Taiwan’s Zhe Ying Wu in the first round. Tarun Mannepalli is seeded eighth. Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh is the top seed.

The women’s draw has a number of rising Indian players. Ashmita Chaliha is the fifth seed and she could face Anmol Kharb in the second round. Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda are the second and third seeds. Japan’s world No.19 Riku Guji is the top seed.

This is the final edition of the Syed Modi International as a Super 300 tournament. From next year, it is set to become a Super 100 event. That change is expected to reduce the presence of higher rated international players.

It was in 2009 that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) elevated the competition to a BWF Grand Prix, officially rebranding it as the Syed Modi International. Two years later, it was upgraded to a BWF Grand Prix Gold tournament, drawing top stars. Following BWF’s restructuring of the tour in 2018, the tournament secured its current status as a BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Over the decades, Lucknow has witnessed thrilling clashes featuring world champions and Olympic medalists. Indian badminton icons have thrived in the tournament with Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen all having won titles.