UP reaching new heights in medical care: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was scaling new heights in healthcare services, with rapid growth in investment, innovation, and quality medical facilities.

Speaking after inaugurating a private hospital in Ghaziabad, the chief minister said people of the state would not have to go to Delhi for advanced treatments, as world-class healthcare facilities were available in Ghaziabad.

Adityanath said the completion of the hospital’s construction within three years reflected the state’s improving investment climate and expanding medical infrastructure.

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had achieved historic reforms in the health sector over the past 11 years. “Uttar Pradesh has also achieved remarkable progress in this direction. So far, 42 new medical colleges have been established in the state, while two AIIMS (in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli) are operating successfully,” he added.

Adityanath said the goal of the double-engine government was to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen and to foster healthy competition in the healthcare sector.

Earlier, the CM welcomed President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the state government and said that her guidance was inspirational. Adityanath also welcomed defence minister Rajnath Singh, highlighting that he always provided guidance on every issue related to the development of Uttar Pradesh with ease and sincerity.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel were also present on the occasion.