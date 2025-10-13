UP recognised as World’s Best Spiritual Tourism Destination

Uttar Pradesh has won a global honour by winning the Best Spiritual Tourism Destination Award at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025, held in Lisbon, Portugal. The award acknowledges the state’s rich spiritual legacy and its rising status as a premier destination for faith-based tourism on the international stage. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The award was received on behalf of the state by Puneet R Kundal, ambassador of India to Portugal, during a grand ceremony at the Troia Design Hotel. This international recognition places Uttar Pradesh alongside the world’s most iconic spiritual and cultural destinations, reaffirming its identity as the “Land of Faith and Divinity.”

Home to some of the most sacred cities in India — including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot — Uttar Pradesh continues to attract millions of pilgrims and travellers seeking spiritual enrichment and cultural immersion.

Major spiritual festivals such as Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, and Rangotsav in Barsana have not only revived traditional celebrations but also gained international attention, boosting the state’s appeal to global tourists.

Minister of tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh welcomed the award as a proud moment for the state and its people. “This award is a reflection of Uttar Pradesh’s unmatched spiritual and cultural heritage that continues to inspire global travellers,” he said. “It reinforces our commitment to preserving sacred traditions while creating world-class experiences for pilgrims and tourists alike.”