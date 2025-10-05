UP records sharp fall in dengue, encephalitis deaths: Dy CM Pathak

Deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh has recorded a major decline in deaths caused by dengue and acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), while the ambulance response time has also been reduced considerably, placing the state among the top performers in healthcare delivery. He made the remarks after launching the third phase of the infectious disease control and Dastak programme and inspecting the urban community health centre in Aliganj. The Dastak door-to-door campaign will be held from October 11 to 31. (Sourced)

“Deaths due to AES have fallen by about 98% compared to 2017, while the dengue death rate has reduced by 93%. Before 2017, the ambulance response time was 16.40 minutes, which has now reduced to 7.7 minutes for 108 ambulances and to 6.25 minutes from the earlier 9.5 minutes for 102 ambulance services,” Pathak said. “UP now leads the country in shortest ambulance response time,” he added.

He said the infectious disease control campaigns have helped curb the spread of infections and strengthen the health infrastructure. “It is evident what the condition of the health department was before 2017, but today we can provide quality treatment to people,” Pathak stated.

Principal secretary (health and medical education) Amit Ghosh, director general (health) Dr RPS Suman, Lucknow chief medical officer (CMO) Dr NB Singh, Dr AP Singh and Ritu Srivastava were present during the programme.

The infectious disease control campaign will be held from October 5 to 31, followed by the Dastak door-to-door campaign from October 11 to 31.

During the rally, several fogging machines were also flagged off to carry out anti-mosquito drives, while the minister directed officials to further improve facilities at the urban health centre.