UP: Revenue dept services to be available on UMANG app soon
In yet another digital leap aimed at enabling citizens to easily access government services on a single platform, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make services provided by the Revenue Department — certificates related to income, caste and residence — available on the UMANG App soon, said a government spokesperson on Sunday.
The services of the revenue department, including certificates related to income, caste and residence, over the years, were earlier made available through e-District portals at all the ‘Jan Seva Kendras’ (public service centres). Now, these services have been integrated into the UMANG mobile app, which has also been successfully tested, said the spokesperson.
UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app was developed by the National e-Governance Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017. The application provides access to numerous services of various government organisations in states and at the Centre as well as facilitates utility payments.
Sudhir Garg, principal secretary, revenue department, informed that as per the IT and Electronics Department, the citizens would now be able to avail services in a hassle-free manner without the need for them to visit Jan Seva Kendras by only paying ₹15 as a user charge for each government service, said the spokesperson.
The main objective behind the move is to provide G2C (Government to Citizen) services to the general public on a single platform. The citizens of Uttar Pradesh will be able to track their status, verify certificate details, download existing certificates and avail much more services at a single click.
Manache Ganpati mandals inspect Metro overhead line, Tulshibaug mandal to make folding rath this year
After the state chief minister Eknath Shinde eased all restrictions for the upcoming Dahi Handi and Ganpati festival, city-based Ganpati mandals are gearing up to celebrate the festival with pomp and fervour after a gap of two years and are planning grand processions. One of the major hurdles for the five Manache Ganpati mandals this year is the Pune Metro overhead line above Lakdi pul bridge.
Normal rainfall in store for Pune district from July 29 to August 4: IMD
The India Meteorological Department said rainfall from July 29 to August 4 will be normal for Central Maharashtra which includes Pune district. Rainfall in Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha may be below normal, said officials. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that the extended range forecast for July 29 to August 4, shows that rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada is likely to be near normal.
Police counsel students, parents following a spate of crude bomb attacks in Prayagraj
Not criminals but students of high school and post-graduate courses have emerged as accused in a series of crude bomb attacks and explosions that have shaken the city for several months, according to the police. During the last month, police have arrested 25 students, including six minors studying in high school, intermediate, graduate, post-graduate, LLB courses and even some preparing for competitive examinations for allegedly being involved in crude bomb blasts across the city.
Peshwa-era Katraj lake drowns in filth and garbage
The Peshwa-era Katraj lake is showing dismal signs of desolation due to lack of regular maintenance and upkeep by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Currently, a large number of plastic bottles are seen floating on the lake waters along with thick sewage waste with no cleaning in sight. The drainage department has been assigned the task of regular upkeep and cleaning but they were least bothered to look into the civic grievances, local residents alleged.
Nigerian national arrested for selling drugs in Pune
The Pune police has arrested a Nigerian national for selling drugs worth ₹12 lakh from Bremen chowk Aundh area of Pune city, said officials on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Chukwimeka Kennedy Enyakora (44) resident of Khadki and hails from Lagos, Nigeria. Police teams searched accused and found Mephedrone drug in his possession. The police seized 82.54 grams of banned drugs of worth ₹12 lakh.
