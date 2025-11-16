UP: S-I held for Hamirpur woman’s murder

A sub-inspector of UP Police, Ankit Yadav, was on Sunday arrested from Mahoba in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old woman Kiran whose body was found on Baswari road in Hamirpur district’s Maudaha on November 13. The body of a 30-year-old woman was found on Baswari road in Hamirpur district’s Maudaha on November 13. (For Representation)

Confirming the arrest, Hamirpur superintendent of police Diksha Sharma said the accused S-I, currently posted in Mahoba, had been sent to jail and that further evidence was being gathered. The victim’s family has levelled serious allegations against Yadav—who was investigating a dowry case filed by Kiran—and her estranged husband CRPF constable Vinod Kumar, accusing both of conspiring to kill her.

According to the SP, Kiran and Yadav became close during the investigation of her case. Preliminary inquiry suggests the murder was committed after an altercation during an outing, during which Yadav allegedly struck her with an iron rod. The weapon had been recovered, police said.

Kiran’s brother said her marriage to Vinod Kumar on February 22, 2023, soured soon due to alleged dowry harassment. Her in-laws allegedly demanded a car and ₹2 lakh. She returned to her parental home and filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and his family, along with a maintenance suit in a Mahoba court.

Vinod Kumar was reportedly mounting pressure on her to settle the case. Meanwhile, Kiran developed an intimate relationship with sub-inspector Yadav, the investigating officer in her dowry case. Her family now claims that the end of both relationships was the motive for the murder, alleging that Vinod Kumar conspired with Yadav to eliminate her.

Kiran was last seen on November 11 when she attended a hearing in her maintenance case in Mahoba court. Her phone was switched off that day. With her father critically ill and admitted to an ICU in Kanpur, the family said they were unable to immediately reach her.

A case of murder was initially registered against an unknown person. The investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and the role of the victim’s husband in Kiran’s murder