U.P. STF arrests accused in 3.8-crore copper loot, murder from Punjab

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested Kartik Rajbhar, an alleged notorious criminal wanted in connection with the looting of copper (worth around ₹3.80) loaded on a truck and the murder of its driver in Kaushambi district over two months ago. The accused, Kartik Rajbhar, who was arrested from Patiala in Punjab. (Sourced)

Senior police officials confirmed the arrest on Friday through a press note and said a reward of ₹1 lakh had been announced for his arrest.

The crime took place on May 15 earlier this year in the Kokhraj area of Kaushambi. The STF investigation revealed that the crime was committed by Kartik Rajbhar, along with his associates Santosh Rajbhar (now deceased) and Ranjeet Rajbhar, officials said.

They claimed that the gang had planned the loot meticulously, conducting reconnaissance on the Kanpur-Prayagraj route and identifying potential targets.

The gang chased the truck, shot the driver, and looted the copper, the STF officials said, adding the gang had prior knowledge of the truck’s route and had even spoken to some traders in Kanpur to sell the stolen copper at half the price.

According to a senior STF official, Kartik Rajbhar has a criminal background with at least six cases registered against him at various police stations in Jaunpur district. Another key accused, Santosh Rajbhar, was gunned down in an encounter two days after the crime on May 17, when the police were trying to recover the looted copper.

After the encounter, Kartik fled U.P. and went into hiding in Patiala, Punjab. Acting on specific intelligence, the STF traced his location and apprehended him on Thursday, the official said.

The STF team gathered intelligence about the accused’s whereabouts and arrested him. Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals possibly linked to the case, he added.