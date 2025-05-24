UP STF arrests aspiring model, cousin for contract killing in Navi Mumbai

A 24-year-old aspiring model from Haryana’s Fatehabad, who had moved to Mumbai to pursue his dreams, became entangled in a crime nexus in a bid to meet his living expenses in the city. He, along with his maternal cousin, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from their hideout in Gautam Buddha Nagar after allegedly carrying out a contract killing in Navi Mumbai, informed UP STF officials on Saturday. The accused Sukhpreet Singh (24) and his maternal uncle’s son Gurpreet Singh (23). (SOURCED)

In a press note shared with media, STF officials confirmed the identities of the two accused as Sukhpreet Singh (24) and his maternal uncle’s son Gurpreet Singh (23). The duo was arrested on Saturday afternoon at the Ghanta roundabout in Gautam Budhh Nagar, under Surajpur police station limits. Officials stated that Navi Mumbai police have been informed of the arrests, and the accused will be taken there for further legal proceedings after obtaining a transit remand from a local court in Gautam Budhh Nagar.

Sharing further details, a senior STF official informed that Sukhpreet Singh, a class 12 graduate and an aspiring model, had moved to Mumbai along with his cousin brother Gurpreet Singh to pursue his career in modelling. During his regular visits for body grooming, the duo came in contact with a woman from Ghaziabad who ran a high-end salon in Navi Mumbai. Noticing their financial struggles, the salon operator allegedly lured them into carrying out the murder of a woman in exchange for ₹5 lakh.

The official stated the duo carried out the murder by slitting the woman’s throat in the middle of the road under NRI Sagari police station limits of Navi Mumbai. The attack took place late at night on May 18, after the duo had conducted reconnaissance of her daily movements. Following the crime, they fled Mumbai and were hiding in Gautam Budhh Nagar to evade arrest.

The official further stated that the Navi Mumbai police identified them after arresting the victim’s husband, Kishore Singh, who had allegedly hired them through the salon operator to carry out murder. The two accused have been booked under sections 103(1) (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the FIR registered in connection with the woman’s murder in Navi Mumbai.