U.P. team to WEF 2024 discusses collaborations

The Uttar Pradesh delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, Davos in Switzerland led by infrastructure & industrial development commissioner, (IIDC) Manoj Kumar Singh, discussed the possible collaborations with WEF in areas like health care infrastructure, agriculture, food processing, increasing farmers’ income and attracting more trade and Investment in Uttar Pradesh. IIDC Manoj Kumar Singh at a meeting with WEF officials in Davos. (Sourced)

The high-profile UP delegation arrived at Davos on Monday to attend the six-day event to be held from January 14 to 19 for pivotal discussions with global business leaders and industry titans.

The World Economic Forum, renowned for fostering dialogues on pressing global issues, has become a centre for influential figures from the public and private sectors. This year’s forum, hosted in the picturesque town of Davos, Switzerland, brings together leaders, thinkers, and decision-makers to engage in dialogue aimed at shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for the world.

IIDC Manoj Kumar Singh said, “Uttar Pradesh is all set for global collaborations and investments. We believe in showcasing our strengths and engaging in meaningful discussions with industry leaders. The World Economic Forum provides an unparalleled platform to foster connections and explore synergies that can drive mutual growth.”

The delegation is scheduled to engage with CEOs, CXOs, and CFOs of major multinational corporations, including Nestle, AB InBev, Capgemini, PepsiCo, Coca Cola , Unilever and Microsoft. The primary agenda is to deliberate on potential investment avenues and encourage the global giants to consider Uttar Pradesh as their preferred investment destination.

To facilitate the discussions, Invest UP, the investment promotion and facilitation agency for Uttar Pradesh, has established a state-of-the-art pavilion at Promenade 49.