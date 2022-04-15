UP to bring aggregator policy soon

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will soon bring its aggregator policy to regulate the cab aggregator market in the state, in keeping with the guidelines already issued by the Centre, officials dealing with the issue said.

A cab “aggregator” has been defined as a digital intermediary or market place for the passenger to connect with a driver for the purpose of the transportation. Companies such as Ola and Uber are examples of aggregators.

“A proposal prepared by the transport department in this regard long back is now under an active consideration in the government which might roll out the aggregator policy in the next one month or two,” said a senior transport department official requesting anonymity.

Among other things, the proposed policy also seeks to regulate the base and the surge fare to be charged by an aggregator from passengers. The cancellation charge for the driver and the rider will also be capped.

The aggregator will have to verify criminal antecedents of a driver before employing him and it will not employ any driver who has been convicted in the past for any cognizable offence.

At present, the transport department has no legal framework under which it can take action against an aggregator on a complaint by a passenger.

“After the proposed policy is in place, aggregators will be brought under well-defined rules. As on date, these services do not find mention in the existing law, making it difficult for the agencies concerned to regulate them,” the official pointed out.

Under the policy, an aggregator will require a licence from the transport department to provide services and the licence will be subject to suspension and cancellation for not complying with the rules laid down in the policy.

Aggregators will also be mandated to conduct a comprehensive background check of the driver along with a medical examination before having an induction training programme for on-boarding drivers, to train them on how to use the app, follow the relevant Motor Vehicle Rules, drive carefully, as well as imparting first responder training, gender sensitization and maintaining hygiene in the cab etc.

Further, the aggregator will also need to insure their drivers with health and term insurance and will not allow the driver to drive for hours more than specified in the policy. If women commuters want car pool, they will be given option to pool with women passengers only. “The policy will also clearly specify whether cap sharing is permissible or not,” the official said.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON