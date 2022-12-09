U.P. to grade performance of govt secondary schools

From the next academic session (2023-24), the UP government will grade the performance of government secondary schools from One to Seven Stars. The government has decided to introduce the system in a bid to improve the quality of school education in the state, a U.P. government press release read.

Various parameters have been indicated to determine the quality of schools. The performance of the students studying in the school is going to play a very important role in this grading. The state government has decided to give 50% rating points to the performance of students in the examinations throughout the year, the release read.

The remaining 50% will be made up by resources, facilities and other things of the school. This will not only help parents in choosing the school, but also bring a big change in the level of education in schools, the use of innovation in teaching children and the approach of teachers.

The school that scores between 99.51% to 100% marks will be marked with Seven Stars, between 90.01% to 90.5% - Six Stars, between 80.01% to 90% - Five Stars, 80% to 60.01% - Four Stars, 60% to 40.01% - Three Stars, 40% to 20.01% as Two Stars and schools below 20% to get One Star.

From the new academic session

Grading of government secondary schools is to be done from the new academic session 2023-24. For this, preparations have also been made by the department. Now the marks of half yearly and annual examinations of the students have also been added to it.

Emphasis on better studies

Instructions have been given by the director-general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand, to change the standards set for grading government secondary schools. Grading will be done according to the National Education Policy. Along with strictness in examinations to be held in the schools, he has also ordered strong monitoring. Higher grading will be given to schools with quality education and better infrastructure.

Through this, healthy competition among schools will be promoted. The Parakh portal designed to improve quality education will be linked to Vidya Samiksha Kendra. Emphasis will be laid on providing better study material to the students.

Expert teachers will be prepared in every district for English, Science and Mathematics and through them emphasis will be laid on better studies of these subjects in the district.

Focus on other parameters too

The 50% marks for resources and administrative arrangements will take into consideration the resources in the schools, the discipline, and what new experiments are being done. Other parameters that have been set under the school grading and monitoring system include co-curricular activities, behaviour of school teachers and staff, admission process, syllabus, physical status of the school, school campus maintenance and other extra activities.

Assessment exams every 6 months

According to Anand, there has been a slight change in the standards for grading. “Now we are adding learning outcomes to it. It will be up to 50%. The performance of students from the learning outcomes will be added to the grading system of the schools,” he said.

There will be assessment examinations of students every 6 months, in which grades will be decided on the basis of marks obtained. He said that at present the grading system is being introduced in government primary schools. After this, when the Universal Learner System goes live, it will be implemented in all the schools, whether aided or non-government.