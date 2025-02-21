UP to have four new science parks, two planetariums

LUCKNOW The government has outlined plans for the establishment four new science parks and two planetariums in UP, along with the renovation of old institutions, as part of efforts to foster innovation and research in the state. Finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday announced an overall budgetary provision of ₹50 crore for these facilities. “The science city will comprise a science park and planetarium. The land has been taken over by the department of basic education. We plan to complete the first phase of work that includes construction of a science park within a year,” said Sheeldhar Yadav, special secretary and director (science and technology). (Pic for representation)

He spoke about the science city in Agra at ₹25 crore and another science city and planetarium in Varanasi at ₹5 crore. The remaining ₹20 crore will be utilised for machinery, fittings and equipment. The provision for science parks, science cities and planetariums was made under science and technology.

“The work in Agra is all set to begin later this year. Work for the science park will also begin in Gorakhpur near the planetarium. We have identified land in Varanasi, Bareilly and Banda,” said principal secretary (science and technology) Pandhari Singh.

About two acres of land has been finalised near Panchkuian in Agra. “The science city will comprise a science park and planetarium. The land has been taken over by the department of basic education. We plan to complete the first phase of work that includes construction of a science park within a year,” said Sheeldhar Yadav, special secretary and director (science and technology).

“We are in the process of acquiring land in Varanasi for the construction of a planetarium. The initial phase for the work is scheduled to be completed by 2026. Besides, in Gorakhpur, we are creating a science park in Mahant Avaidyanath Gyan Vigyan Park in the next three months. Renovation work for the already existing planetarium in Gorakhpur is also underway,” said Yadav.

He also shared that the department is also working with Bareilly Development Authority and Banda Development Authority to acquire land for the construction of science parks in the cities respectively.

“The science parks will house models related to various science-based principles like gravitational force, Newton’s laws of motion, force and sound. These parks will provide an opportunity for scholars of science, mathematics and astronomy. We are also looking for suitable land in other districts, which after evaluation, can be used for construction of planetariums, science parks and science cities,” he added.

Upgrade of 680 KGBVs

With the aim of promoting education of girls, the process of upgrading 680 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas up to class 12 and providing free residential education system up to class 12 to the girls of weaker sections is being done on priority basis.

As many as 57 new chief minister model composite schools have been approved to provide excellent educational environment with state-of-the-art infrastructure for integrated education from pre-primary to class 12 in the state. Out of these, the process of construction of 22 schools is underway.

A provision of ₹2,000 crore is proposed for the development of infrastructure facilities in primary and upper primary schools run by the Basic Education Council. Apart from this, furniture and equipment will be provided at the rate of ₹5 crore per school.

Under PM Shri Yojana, a provision of ₹580 crore has been proposed to connect the children of selected schools with smart education. Under the Samagra Shiksha Yojana, a provision of Rs. 300 crore has been proposed to develop all the primary schools as smart schools from the state fund.

A provision of ₹350 crore has been made for school bags for the students of primary schools, Rs. 168 crore for free uniforms and about ₹38 crore has been made for reimbursement of examination fees of the students of council schools and aided non-government upper primary schools.

Boost to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan

A provision of ₹666 crore is proposed for the operation of various programmes under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. A provision of ₹479 crore is proposed for building construction, expansion, electrification and purchase of land and buildings of government higher secondary schools. Another ₹150 crore is proposed for creation of capital assets under infrastructure facilities in aided non-government secondary schools.

A provision of ₹80 crore is proposed for the establishment of a digital library; provision of ₹25 crore has been kept for the construction work of Uttar Pradesh Sainik School, Lucknow; ₹13 crore is proposed for construction of government Sanskrit schools; ₹20 crore is proposed for providing scholarship to students studying Sanskrit in secondary schools.

The FM said Purvanchal’s first and the state’s second Sainik School was established and operated in Gorakhpur district. Besides, construction of NCC Training Academy has been started in Gorakhpur for which a provision of ₹20 crore is proposed.

A sum of ₹100 crore is proposed under the Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and ₹50 crore for the establishment of Maa Vindhyavasini State University in Vindhyachal Dham Mandal. ₹50 crore is proposed for the expansion of basic facilities in state universities and ₹52 crore is proposed for the completion of the under-construction buildings of government colleges.

Vocational education & skill dev

The finance minister said the present and coming time will be the era of the best use of technology, in view of which it is necessary that the youth be trained technically. At present, 286 government industrial training institutes are being run in the state in which 1,90,064 seats of various trades are available for training of youth. Out of the various government industrial training institutes in the state, 47 women’s branches are also being run for the training of women.

Sports & youth welfare

A state-level sports university is being constructed in Meerut, for which a provision of ₹223 crore is proposed. In April 2021, chief minister Yogi Adityanath named this sports university after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The FM said an international cricket stadium is being constructed on PPP model in Varanasi and extensive development of Sigra Stadium in Varanasi is being done under Khelo India.

Khelo India centres are being operated in 72 districts under the One District One Game scheme with the cooperation of the government of India.