UP to host national school games from Nov 11 to Dec 24

: Uttar Pradesh will host the 69th National School Games Championships from November 11 to December 24. The event has been allotted to the state by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) for the 2025–26 session. Last year, Uttar Pradesh received the title of best organising unit from the SGFI.

According to a government spokesperson, boys and girls players, along with their coaches, from various states will take part in the championships. Competitions will be held in different cities across the state, including Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ballia, Lucknow, Saharanpur, and Ayodhya. Events will include volleyball, archery, athletics, kurash, kho-kho, and wrestling.

Director of secondary education, Mahendra Dev, shared details of the schedule. Volleyball will be held from November 11 to 15 at Government Inter College, Bareilly. Wrestling (Greco-Roman) will take place from November 17 to 21 at Bir Bahadur Sports College, Gorakhpur. Archery will be organised from November 19 to 21 at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Complex, Bada Lalpur, Varanasi. Wrestling (Free Style) will be held from December 8 to 12 at Bir Lorik Stadium, Ballia.

Athletics events will take place from December 13 to 17 at Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Lucknow. Kurash (Jacket Wrestling) will be organised from December 16 to 21 at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium, Saharanpur, while the Kho-Kho competition is proposed from December 20 to 24 at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar State Central Institute, Ayodhya. Competitions will be held for boys and girls in the under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories. Mahendra Dev added that public representatives, Arjuna Awardees, Olympians, and senior officials should be invited to the opening, award, and closing ceremonies.