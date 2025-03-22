UP to implement Hindi plus four regional language formula under NEP 2020

Ahead of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 rollout in the 2025-26 academic session, 4.5 lakh government school teachers and 1.45 lakh Shiksha Mitras (para teachers and instructors) have been trained in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN). This initiative aims to enhance learning outcomes for 1.48 crore students across 1.32 lakh government schools under the Basic Shiksha Parishad. Students coming out of classrooms (For representation only)

Director general school education, Kanchan Verma, said that it’s been four years since the implementation of NEP 2020, and the basic education department has accomplished the task of introducing NCERT books in all government schools in a phased manner. NCERT books were introduced in classes 1 and 2 in the ongoing session 2024-25, and from the 2025-26 session, NCERT books will be introduced in class 3. “We have made a few changes keeping in mind our local environment; otherwise, the rest of it was picked from NCERT,” she said.

While the Tamil Nadu government has locked horns with the Union government on the third language issue in implementing NEP 2020, the state basic education department, which is imparting free and compulsory education to students from classes 1 to 8, is not only promoting Hindi in the Hindi heartland but is also encouraging 1.5 crore students to develop proficiency in four regional languages too.

“State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), UP, which is responsible for the development of curriculum and textbooks for school education in the state, has come up with a dictionary translating Hindi words into four different regional languages—Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj and Bundeli. The move is aimed at conserving regional dialects of the Hindi heartland and using them to better educate school kids. The dictionary is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” said Ganesh Kumar, director SCERT.

Old books replacing new ones

Old textbooks ‘Kalrav’ of Hindi, Mathematics and English for class 1 have been replaced with new books. The new textbooks prepared include Sarangi-1 for Hindi, Anandamay Math-1 for Mathematics, and Mridangam-1 for English. Likewise, for class 2, the Hindi book ‘Kislay’ has been replaced with Sarangi-2, the Maths book ‘Gintara’ with Anandamay Math-2 and the English book with Mridangam-2.

“The class 3 English textbook will be called Santoor, the Hindi book will be titled Veena, and Mathematics will be Anandamay Math-3. Students at government schools will be exposed to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and Coding, which will be introduced from classes 6 to 8. NEP emphasizes 360-day evaluation, following which NCERT is all for a holistic report card. ‘Learning by doing’ will be the focal theme,” said joint director, SCERT, Pawan Sachan.

Sachan said that along with the new books, a workbook has been introduced to enable children to learn the subject faster through practice. The English textbook ‘Mridangam’ has been customised, and a practice book has been prepared. He said the new NEP has laid emphasis on ensuring that children do not feel the pressure of studies.