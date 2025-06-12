UP to tap MLA/MP, other funds to build 75 model fair price shops in each district

: In a fresh bid to overhaul the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive allowing the use of MLA and MP Local Area Development funds, among others, to speed up the construction of Annapurna Buildings—dedicated model structures for fair price shops. Each Annapurna Building will span 484 square feet, featuring a large room for the ration shop, another for Common Service Centre operations, and a 24x4 ft veranda for waiting beneficiaries (For representation only)

This is the first time such a diverse basket of funding sources has been formally permitted for the initiative, as per a GO issued by principal secretary, food and civil supplies, Ranveer Prasad on June 9.

“The state has already completed 3,534 Annapurna Buildings, with another 2,000 under construction. The new target is to build 75 such structures in each district,” the GO said.

Earlier provisions allowed construction through village panchayats and municipal bodies using MGNREGA or local funds. The latest order significantly widens the funding scope to include resources from the State Finance Commission, Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Development Funds, and other state or central government schemes. Where none of these apply, the food and supply department will provide funds.

Each Annapurna Building will span 484 square feet, featuring a large room for the ration shop, another for Common Service Centre operations, and a 24x4 ft veranda for waiting beneficiaries. The estimated cost per unit is ₹8.462 lakh.

In urban areas with space constraints, the order allows for “cluster” buildings accommodating two to five shops. Site selection will be overseen by a committee led by the sub-divisional magistrate, with representation from revenue, development, and food supply officials.

Fair price shop dealers will operate from these buildings rent-free but must cover electricity through prepaid meters and handle maintenance. The district supply officer will transfer the buildings via formal agreements.

“The department will continue allowing the sale of permitted utility items through PDS shops as per earlier orders. The move is aimed at improving infrastructure, expanding service access and ensuring smoother delivery of subsidised food grains across the state,” a senior food and civil supplies department official said.

Services/Facilities at Annapurna

Bhavans (Model FP Shops)

Public Facilitation Centre – Services like income, caste, birth, and residence certificates; Aadhaar, pension, and other related services

General store

Facility to deposit various types of bills

5 kg LPG cylinder distribution

E-stamp sale

Micro ATM

Purified drinking water (Wi-Fi enabled)

Photocopying and scanning machine

Fire extinguisher