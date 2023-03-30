U.P.: Two student groups clash over Ram Navami celebrations at BBA varsity in Lucknow

Around 100 activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Dalit students of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) in equal numbers allegedly clashed as the student body took out a procession to mark Ram Navami celebrations on the university campus on Thursday. Police were called in to control the situation. The incident occurred when a group of ABVP activists carrying a saffron flag raised Jai Shri Ram slogans while taking out a procession. (Sourced)

Confirming it, BBAU proctor BB Malik said the incident took place around 5.30 pm. He said both the groups had alleged that their supporters were injured in the incident. The Dalit students were staging a protest outside the vice chancellor’s residence while the other group was reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ there when the report last came in.

Both the groups were purportedly seen beating one each other with canes and sticks in a video of the incident that went viral on social media. The Dalit students alleged that some of them sustained injuries as the ABVP activists beat them mercilessly.

The Dalit students claimed a number of those part of the procession were outsiders. Most of them were not even students of the university and had come on the invite of ABVP to vitiate the academic atmosphere on the campus, they further claimed.

Saurabh Pandey from the Hindu group alleged that the Dalit students insulted their religious deities and tore posters of Lord Rama which they were carrying. He further alleged that the Dalit students also misbehaved with girl students. “We will not tolerate insult of our God,” he said.

Dalit student Dheeraj Kanaujiya representing Ambedkar University Dalit Student Union (AUDSU) claimed that Dalit students of the university protested due to participation of outsiders in the procession. Later, the ABVP activists allegedly thrashed the students near library in the presence of cops and security guards. The officers did not come to protect Dalit students, Kanaujiya alleged.

The students alleged that during the procession, no security guard bothered about bringing the situation under control.