UP will be made hub of traditional system of treatment: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh (UP) will be made a hub of traditional system of treatment. Addressing “Deeksha Pathyacharcha” event organised by Guru Gorakshnath Institute of Medical Sciences (GGIMS) in Gorakhpur via videoconference from the state capital, he said it will be done by connecting 94 institutes under ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and homoeopathy (AYUSH) with GGIMS.
The state has 94 institutes under AYUSH, including 67 ayurveda colleges, 12 homoeopathy medical college and 15 Unani colleges. “The foresightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given new heights to ayurveda. The world accepted ayurveda positively during the Covid pandemic,” Yogi said.
Students of ayurveda should feel proud and should make their work according to the need of the society and focus also on research. “All those who made efforts and worked in the field of ayurveda have made progress and also created jobs. Many countries that had strong modern healthcare infrastructure failed during the pandemic but India successfully saved lives with traditional system of treatment and gave a model to the world,” he added. “Medical tourism started in the country due to ayurveda as ‘Panchkarma’ and other ayurvedic therapies gave a boost to it,” Yogi said.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics