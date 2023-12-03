U.P. will soon be country’s top economy: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said fast growing Uttar Pradesh would soon become the leading economy in the country. He also stressed maintaining sustainability by connecting with fast changing technology and process of development. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath reviewing progress of under-construction national and state highways in the state in a meeting in Gorakhpur on December 3. (HT photo)

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a resort and banquet hall in Rajendra Nagar colony of Gorakhpur, the CM said investment proposal worth ₹40 lakh crore in Global Investment Summit, held earlier this year in Lucknow, reflected the restoration of investors’ confidence in Uttar Pradesh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He further said continuous efforts in reforms with easy business policies was generating a conducive atmosphere for investment and that general perception regarding Uttar Pradesh in terms of security and safety had changed.

Yogi said resorts, quality hotels, hospitals, educational institutions and road connectivity had made Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur a tourist destination.

He said the development process was not just limited to the projects carried out by the government but also the cooperation of private players was a must to expedite it. The CM extended his wishes for the success of newly opened resort in Bharohiya block of the district.

The chief minister reached Gorakhpur on a two-day visit on Sunday evening. On Monday, Yogi, who is also the chairman of Maharana Pratap Educational Council, will inaugurate week-long annual functions of education institutions governed by the council that runs over four dozen education institutions in various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Abdur Rahman

‘Install CCTV cameras at every 1 km on highways’

Reviewing the progress of the ongoing six-lane and four-lane projects at Annexe Hall in the evening, the CM directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to install CCTV cameras at every 1 km on the state highways and expand the capacity of the highways.

He also instructed them to complete these projects before November 2024. Union minister of state for road transport General VK Singh was also present in the meeting. The CM said all state and national highways connecting Prayagraj should be completed on priority in view of the Mahakumbh 2025.

He said the ongoing construction of state highways around Ayodhya should also be completed before the inauguration of the Ram temple. Yogi asked officials to check the quality of ongoing construction work. He held discussion over Siliguri Gorakhpur and Shyamli Gorakhpur highways and also reviewed undergoing projects in Mathura, Agra and Bareilly.

Taking notice of inconvenience caused to residents of Sahjanwa town on Lucknow- Gorakhpur national highway, the CM directed officials to make an overbridge for easy traffic movement.