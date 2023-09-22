UP: Woman constable key attacker gunned down, 2 other injured in police firing

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police Special Task Force (STF) on early Friday morning gunned down one suspect and arrested two others in connection with the August 30 attack on a woman police constable, officials said. (Representative Photo)

The deceased assailant has been identified as Anish, and the two arrested assailants, who suffered injuries in police firing, were identified as Azad and Vishwambhar Dayal, said a senior STF official.

Special director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said, “As per the information received from field officers, Anish, the prime accused of the incident of attack on a women constable onboard Saryu Express, was injured in an encounter with the police in Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya, who later succumbed to the injuries. His two other aides – Azad and Vishambhar Dayal Dubey were injured and arrested in Ayodhya district.”

According to the police, the woman head constable stationed in Sultanpur, was en route to Ayodhya for her Sawan Mela duty when she was attacked by miscreants after an argument over seats on a train.

The assailants attacked her with a sharp weapon, in which she suffered injuries to her face and sustained two fractures to her skull.

She was found unconscious inside the train compartment of Saryu Express at Ayodhya Cannt railway station on August 30, police said.

Police said that the woman constable has been under treatment at Lucknow’s King George Medical University since then.

The STF officials said the accused were stalking and misbehaving with the woman cop after finding her alone in the train compartment.

Police said that the woman constable confronted them and overpowered one of them after which the trio together attacked her and fled jumping out of the train when it slowed down before Ayodhya Cantt railway station.

Earlier, the Allahabad high court had issued directives to senior police authorities to take the attack on the woman cop seriously after which UP STF was pressed into the matter.

