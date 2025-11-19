UP woman handed 3.5 years’ jail for misusing SC/ST Act

The court of special judge SC/ST Act on Tuesday awarded three-and-a-half-years’ imprisonment to a woman for lodging a false FIR of rape and assault under the SC/ST Act, 1989, against a man with whom she was in a relationship for five years. The court found Rinki guilty under sections 217, 248 and 331 of the BNS. (For Representation)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on Rinki ( she goes by one name). Out of it, ₹15,000 will be given to victim Deepak Gupta, the court ordered. Additional district judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi passed the order.

Government advocate Arvind Mishra said: “The court found Rinki guilty under sections 217, 248 and 331 of the BNS. Two prison terms of one year each and one of three and a half years has been awarded to her. All sentences will run concurrently.”

Rinki and Deepak Gupta, resident of Bhaundari under Mohanlalganj police station, were in a relationship for five years. Deepak, a chaat vendor, got married to another woman in February this year.

Subsequently, Rinki lodged an FIR with Mohanlalganj police station on June 3, 2025, against Deepak, his two brothers and mother alleging that Deepak’s family members assaulted her and he outraged her modesty on May 30, 2025, when she went to Deepak’s house.

After the FIR was lodged, a woman constable took Rinki to the community health centre, Mohanlalganj, for medical-legal examination. However, Rinki gave her consent only for external and not internal medical examination.

Dr Trivedra Kumar, who was posted at Mohanlalganj CHC, apprised the court that no signs of assault or injury were found on Rinki. Kumar also apprised the court that Rinki had refused to give her consent for internal medical examination.

The then assistant police commissioner Rajneesh Varma apprised the court that Deepak and Rinki were in a relationship for five years. However, Rinki lodged the FIR against Deepak and his family members with a mala fide intention. None of the allegations could be proved during investigation, Varma apprised the court.