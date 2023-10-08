U.P.: Woman raped in Lucknow hotel on ‘assurance of help’, accused held

District police on Sunday arrested a rape accused within 12 hours after he allegedly outraged the modesty of a 24-year-old woman from Kushambi after administering her sedatives in a city hotel on the pretext of providing her legal aid in a case, said senior police officials. DCP, Lucknow Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the woman was found lying near the DGP’s residence in Dalibagh. (For Representation)

The woman was found lying unconscious on the road in Hazratganj area on Saturday evening, they added. As per the cops, an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (for giving sedative) and 376 (for rape) was registered against the accused with Hazratganj police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Lucknow Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the woman was found lying in an unconscious state near the DGP’s residence in Dalibagh locality. She said the police patrol vehicle personnel got her admitted to the Civil Hospital. On regaining consciousness on Sunday morning, she informed the police about the crime, Kaushik added.

“We launched the hunt and identification process of the hotel where the crime took place on the basis of information given by the woman. The police later traced and arrested the accused,” she said. “The accused was identified as Sitapur resident Mayank Bhanu Singh, 22,” the DCP added.

She said during interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. He told the police that he randomly met the woman in Hazratganj and started interacting with her. She said the accused gave a fake assurance of help after coming to know about her problem and took the woman to a hotel. At the hotel, he allegedly gave her some sedative and later raped her when she fell unconscious, the cop said.

Man held for rape, blackmailing

In another incident of crime against women, the Lucknow police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly raping a Dalit woman and making a video of the crime to blackmail her in Ashiana area.

According to the Lucknow police press note, the accused arrested was identified as Ashok Singh and he was wanted in the case of raping the Dalit woman registered against him a few days back.

They said the woman had accused the man of raping and blackmailing her by threatening to make viral her objectionable video made by him.

