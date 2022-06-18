UP Youth Congress demands immediate withdrawal of Agnipath scheme
Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress on Saturday urged the Central government to immediately withdraw the recently announced short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces- Agnipath.
“We demand that the Agnipath scheme be withdrawn immediately,” said Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress organization co-incharge Varchasav Pandey, according to a press statement released here.
Pandey said the scheme was facing opposition across states and it was neither in the interest of national security or the nation.
Pandey said the state government had in the past retracted schemes after announcement.
“There should be no politics on issues concerning armed forces and national security and the scheme should be withdrawn immediately,” he added.
The Centre had on Tuesday unveiled the ambitious scheme for recruitment of the youth aged between 17.5 and 21 years in the Army, Navy and Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.
The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as “Agniveers”. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25% of the recruits from each specific batch will be offered regular service. The move didn’t go down well with the youths who vented their ire against the scheme by pelting stones, setting trains ablaze, vandalising public property and blockading rail and roadways across the nation.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics