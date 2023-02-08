UPGIS-2023:Five industry captains to speak at inaugural session

Lucknow: A list of five captains of industry, who will briefly speak before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration session of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023), is being worked out as the state government steps up preparations for the UPGIS-2023 scheduled in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

About 10,000 delegates, including 400 plus international delegates from nearly 41 countries, top leaders of industry, union ministers, ministers of participating countries and diplomats along with many CEOs of leading companies and banks, are expected to attend the three-day summit.

Those aware of the development said five top industry leaders being considered to speak at the inaugural session included Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Manglam Birla, chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Dixon Technologies Sunil Vachani and CEO, Zurich Airport Asia Daniel Bircher. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will soon take a final call on the main speakers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the UPGIS-2023, will also launch Global Trade Show and Invest UP 2.0. He will visit the exhibition hall and have a photo session with top industry leaders and special guests on the occasion. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the gathering while Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Nandi will deliver the welcome address. Arrangements are also being made for live telecast of the inaugural session in all the districts.

The state government, meanwhile, is working out the agenda for discussions at the nearly 30 sectoral/partner country sessions scheduled to be organized at the three-day UPGIS-2023. The total exhibition area is 25,000 square metres and besides the partner countries, different government departments and private companies have been allotted space to put up exhibition there. The state government has already indicated that it has exceeded the target of attracting investment proposals ahead of the UPGIS-2023.

The state government had initially set a target of attracting investment proposals of ₹10 lakh crore at the UPGIS-2023. The target was later revised to ₹17.3 lakh crore. Yogi asked all the divisions and districts to hold investors’ summits at divisional and districts levels in addition to the international and domestic roadshows that the state government’s teams organized in 21 cities in 16 countries and eight cities in India.

