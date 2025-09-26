UPITS 2025: Invest UP pitches policies, reforms to US delegation

At the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025), which kicked off on Thursday, over 550 buyers from 80 countries and 2,250 exhibitors from 75 districts were present, showcasing the state’s industrial growth, traditional enterprises, cultural heritage and social diversity. Special emphasis was placed on Ayodhya, Varanasi and the Buddhist Circuit as high-potential hubs. (For representation)

Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand and additional CEO Shashank Chaudhry met the US delegation, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s progressive policies, reforms and customised facilitation measures. Discussions focused on opportunities in tourism, hospitality, industrial growth, renewable energy, wellness and infrastructure.

Special emphasis was placed on Ayodhya, Varanasi and the Buddhist Circuit as high-potential hubs, while the US delegation was also briefed on the transformative impact of the upcoming Noida International Airport, officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Russia as the partner country and more than 550 foreign buyers, describing UPITS as a step toward building a “New UP of New India” and a “Viksit UP of Viksit Bharat.”

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ visited the Invest UP Pavilion, where he met investors and underlined the state’s “conducive environment, robust incentives, and investor-friendly policies” aimed at ensuring safe and profitable investments.