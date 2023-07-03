Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as U.P. Board, has released the date for online submission of forms for the high school and intermediate examinations 2024 on the board’s website (upmsp.edu.in). U.P. Board releases dates for online submission of HS, Inter forms (Pic for representation)

Principals may collect examination fees from students appearing in the board examinations till August 5. This should be deposited in the state treasury by the head of the institutions by August 10.

“They may upload the particulars of the students on the board website by August 16,” officials said.

They said the principals may collect exam fee from students with ₹100 late fee till August 16 and upload particulars of such students by August 20. Corrections in the students’ details can be made till August 21.

“The principals of U.P. Board affiliated schools will undertake scrutiny of the online filled forms of registered students as per the prescribed checklist and amend incorrect details on the forms between September 1 to 10,” said U.P. Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

The schools would be required to submit a copy of the list of students with photographs of each student against their names as well as the treasury receipt of the fee submitted by them to the U.P. Board’s regional offices or to their respective district inspector of schools till September 30.

Practical exam on July 25, 26 for students

giving improvement/ compartment exam

The practical examination or internal assessment of students who have applied for the U.P. Board’s High School and Intermediate ‘Improvement-Compartment Examination’ will now be held on July 25 and 26 and not from July 10 to 12 as announced by board secretary Divyakant Shukla through a notice on June 30.

The school principals are to make available list of subject-wise marks of internal assessment in high school and the marks given by the examiner to students who took the practical examination of intermediate in the respective OMR sheets in the regional offices by July 28. For practical examination, examiners will be appointed in each district on behalf of the board’s regional offices. A total of 44669 students have registered for the improvement or compartment exams. while 18400 for High School Improvement-compartment exam, 26269 for the Intermediate compartment exam.