UPPCL asked to submit report on fast running of smart meters in 7 days
UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Tuesday shot off a letter to UPPCL managing director in this regard
The electricity regulator has directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to submit a detailed report on the fresh complaints about the hi-tech smart meters a number of which have been found running fast in some cities under the Lucknow discom.
UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Tuesday shot off a letter to the UPPCL managing director in this regard, asking him to submit the report within seven days so that the commission could take an early decision in the larger interest of consumers.
The commission acted after UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma on Tuesday made a written complaint to it. In the complaint, he said not only had the UPPCL resumed installation of 4-G smart meters after two years without the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) addressing to the quality concerns but many of the smart meters had also been found malfunctioning in a fresh test.
As per the Lucknow discom’s test report, of the 1911 smart meters tested recently in Lucknow, Barabanki and Bareilly, 84 were found running fast while six were slow.
“The rules allow blacklisting of a company if more than 1.5% of the meters supplied by it are found defective. In this case, the per centage is as high as 4.7%,” he said and demanded the blacklisting of EESL that supplied the meters.
The fresh controversy has erupted as the UPPCL has resumed the work to install 50 lakh smart meters across the state in the months to come. The work was restarted after two years when thousands of smart meters malfunctioned and got disconnected automatically leaving consumers in many cities without power for hours.
Though the corporation has resumed the work with KESCO, it is still to get reply from the EESL on functional problems reported in some meters.
In a letter to the director, ESSL, on June 26, UPPCL director (commercial), Amit Kumar Srivastav said some functional problems had been detected in the BSI-certified meters during their lifecycle. He further said the EESL was conducting a stress test to rule out such possibilities.
In a reminder letter to the ESSL on August 18, Srivastav said, “We had requested the EESL to make the stress report available to us but the desired action is still awaited.” The UPERC too took the note of this in its letter sent to the UPPCL on Tuesday.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
