UPPCL chief suspends staff for disruptions in power supply

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Kumar Goyel on Wednesday ordered suspension and transfer of several engineers, besides issuing notices to many others, for charges ranging from failure in maintaining power supply to delayed issuance of new power connections, officials aware of the development said. The chairman ordered action against at least half a dozen personnel, including a TG who was suspended for delayed release of a power connection to a vehicle charging station in Prayagraj; and an SDO who was suspended for failure in ensuring timely restoration of supply after failure of a transformer in Mau, an official said. (For representation)

Holding a review meeting here, he emphasised that the Corporation had a “zero tolerance” policy for power disruptions and warned of strict action against those found lax.

During the meeting, the chairman said UPPCL had adopted a strict policy to ensure smooth electricity supply during the upcoming summers. He emphasized proactive protection measures for transformers, citing their vulnerability.

He stressed the need for a reliable electricity infrastructure, instructing officials to ensure regular inspection and maintenance of substations and transmission lines. He highlighted the importance of creating a culture of responsibility among employees to achieve an ideal power supply system.

The chairman expressed concerns about transformer damage in various districts and emphasis on the need for fixing responsibilities of the concerned staff after investigating causes of transformer failure. accordingly.

Highlighting the importance of revenue collection, Goyel urged officials to ensure accurate billing, meter readings, and timely bill delivery to consumers.