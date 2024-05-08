UPPCL orders feeder-wise patrolling to improve power supply in Lucknow

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Kumar Goya in a meeting on Wednesday issued directives to all officers and employees under Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) to conduct feeder-wise patrolling for the upcoming three days to improve the electricity supply and infrastructure in the state capital. For Representation Only (HT File)

The patrolling will involve thorough checking of all electrical lines and equipment to promptly rectify any faults and upgrade the electricity supply system wherever necessary.

During the meeting, held in Lucknow, the chairman directed officials that all complaints received on the 1912 helpline were to be promptly acted upon during summers. He stressed achieving 100% accuracy in assisted meter readings and billing to improve the system.

Goyal emphasised the need to change our approach towards tripping and transformer failures, viewing them as avoidable incidents caused by negligence. He stated the objective of making Lucknow (under LESA’s jurisdiction) a region with uninterrupted electricity supply and ideal infrastructure.

He further said that commercial activities should have dedicated commercial connections without inconveniencing consumers. Load checks and accurate meter readings should be conducted, and proper connections should be ensured.

The chairman also emphasised that no transformer in the capital should fail due to negligence, given the substantial funds allocated for maintenance. RDSS and business plans had been implemented to strengthen Lucknow’s infrastructure, aiming to resolve any existing issues.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awdhesh Kumar Verma, in the meanwhile, said that many consumers in the state battled power crises due to excessive breakdowns these days.

“Though on paper, there is no demand-supply gap, electricity often does not reach the end consumers in cities and villages because of the many local breakdowns,” he claimed, demanding an action plan to minimise the occurrence of faults.