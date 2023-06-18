UPPCL suspends training for engineers

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) management has suspended the in-service training programme for engineers to remain focused on maintaining power supply in state. People aware of the development said the Electricity Training Institute (ETI) here in Sarojani Nagar on Sunday communicated this to all the concerned. The decision has been taken in view of power crisis in Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

“In order to maintain proper electricity supply, it has been directed by the Shakti Bhawan officials to suspend the training programme scheduled from June 19, 2023. Any future update regarding this matter shall be communicated,” the ETI director said in a WhatsApp message communicated to those who were scheduled to undergo the training.