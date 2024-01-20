UP’s Budget likely to be Ayodhya-centric, session begins on Feb 2

The Uttar Pradesh government will table the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the 10-day-long Budget session commencing from February 2, according to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat. UP Vidhan Bhawan (Sourced)

The Budget is expected to remain Ayodhya-centric, as the Yogi government is likely to announce several more projects for the temple town, in addition to allocating additional funds for ongoing development projects.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the state government may announce the launch of various welfare and development schemes in the Budget. The government is expected to introduce new schemes to appeal to the youth, women, and farmers.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna had presented a Budget of ₹6.9 lakh crore in the last fiscal year, and the state government is expected to table the biggest budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Legislative Council Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh said that Governor, Anandiben Patel will address the joint session of both the houses, the Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Parishad, on February 2 at 11 in the morning. The state government will present its Budget for 2024-25 apart from presenting some key Bill during the session.

A day before the budget session Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said a state government officer.