U.P.’s first data centre likely to be inaugurated next month
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the first data centre of the state, Yotta D1, of the Hiranandani group, next month. The centre has come up on three lakh sq feet area in Greater Noida.
The foundation stone of the ₹5000-crore project was laid in December 2020 and construction work began in March 2021. This data centre has a capacity of 5000 server-racks and will provide IT power back-up of 48 hours.
Companies store their data, shared IT operations and other information at the data centre. This information is stored at the data centre’s servers. These servers work like a personal computers but have more power and storage capacity.
In addition to this project, three more data centres will come up in the state.
The state government had framed the Data Centre policy in 2021.
Construction work to set up four data centres by various investors is under process with an investment of more than Rs15,950 crore.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics