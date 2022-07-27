U.P.’s first data centre likely to be inaugurated next month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the first data centre of the state, Yotta D1, of the Hiranandani group, next month. The centre has come up on three lakh sq feet area in Greater Noida.

The foundation stone of the ₹5000-crore project was laid in December 2020 and construction work began in March 2021. This data centre has a capacity of 5000 server-racks and will provide IT power back-up of 48 hours.

Companies store their data, shared IT operations and other information at the data centre. This information is stored at the data centre’s servers. These servers work like a personal computers but have more power and storage capacity.

In addition to this project, three more data centres will come up in the state.

The state government had framed the Data Centre policy in 2021.

Construction work to set up four data centres by various investors is under process with an investment of more than Rs15,950 crore.