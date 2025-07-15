U.P’s GSDP reaches 29.6-lakh crore clocks 80% increase since 2020-21

: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday claimed the state was marching ahead on the road to becoming a trillion-dollar economy and the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) is estimated to have reached ₹29.6 lakh crore in 2024-25. The chief minister emphasised the need to devise a focused strategy to raise the state’s share to 10% by 2026 (Sourced)

The state government had earlier indicated that the GSDP would reach ₹27.51 lakh crore by March 31, 2025.

An official spokesman said this fact was mentioned to chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a high-level meeting convened to review the state’s economy and revenue resources, besides working out measures to achieve the trillion-dollar economy goal.

The chief minister described the state’s economic journey as a transition from “possibilities to results.”

Those aware of the development said the GSDP’s estimates of ₹29.6 lakh crore in 2024-25, indicate an impressive 80% increase since 2020-21. The state’s contribution to the national economy has risen from 8.4% to 8.9% during the same period.

The chief minister emphasised the need to devise a focused strategy to raise the state’s share to 10% by 2026. He noted the growing contribution of the manufacturing and service sectors, while the agriculture sector’s share is gradually declining.

Reviewing the manufacturing sector, it was reported that the number of registered factories has surpassed 27,000 in 2024-25.

A significant rise was also noted in the export of information technology services from the state. In 2024-25, IT exports through the STPI touched ₹46,800 crore, an increase of 40% compared to 2021-22.

The meeting also reviewed the state’s two key revenue streams—GST and excise duty. Adityanath stressed that financial growth must underpin the expansion of public services and social welfare schemes.