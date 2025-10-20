UP’s MSMEs, artisans, ODOP contributing towards global economy: Min

The three-day Uttar Pradesh Regional Trade Show and Buyer-Seller Meet, jointly organised by the Department of Industries and Enterprise Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and FICCI, concluded on Sunday at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University in Ayodhya.

On the concluding day of the Regional Trade Show, the chief guest, Rakesh Sachan, cabinet minister for MSME, Khadi, Village Industries, Silk Production, and Textiles, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, “Even during the auspicious occasion of Deepotsav, all of you actively participated in this Regional Trade Show for all three days. This is the proof of how dedicated our entrepreneurs and artisans are towards the development of the state.”

He said, “Today, as the country is rapidly progressing towards a self-reliant and developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is also moving forward with the same vision. Through MSME units, artisans, and ODOP, the state is demonstrating how local efforts can contribute to the global economy.”

He mentioned, “Due to the efforts of the government, the tax structure has been simplified and made entrepreneur-friendly. The impact of this is clearly visible — markets have regained vibrancy, sales have increased, and small enterprises have found relief. This reform has proven to be a significant support for the MSME sector. Hosting this trade show in Ayodhya — a sacred and touristic city — holds special significance in itself, as today the eyes of the entire country and the world are on Ayodhya. One major highlight of the event was that FICCI provided training on design and packaging to artisans and craftspersons. This has helped them understand market demand, improve the presentation of their products, and stay competitive.”

“This is the first time that the Regional Trade Show has been organised at this scale, and its beginning has been encouraging. The improvements needed for future events will be addressed jointly by the government and the organising committee so that this initiative can become even more empowered,” he said.