UP’s Sambhal, Barabanki, Fatehpur to get new private universities

Three private universities have been granted permission to establish campuses in three different cities of the state. Letters of authorisation and letters of intent were issued on Wednesday.

The newly established universities are Radha Govind University, Chandausi (Sambhal district); Bodhisattva University, Barabanki; and Thakur Yugraj Singh University, Fatehpur which is being sponsored by the Anglo Sanskrit College, Fatehpur.

UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya handed over the letters of intent to these universities at his residence in Lucknow on Wednesday. On this occasion, he stated that the state government is striving to expand higher education institutions, provide skill-based education, and offer quality learning opportunities for youth at the local level.

He added that private universities will play a complementary role in the state’s education landscape, providing advanced education, research, and employment opportunities to local youth.

Radha Govind University, Chandausi, has been included at serial number 52 in Schedule II of the Act under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Fifth Amendment) Ordinance, 2025. Bodhisattva University, Barabanki, has been included at serial number 50 under the Third Amendment Ordinance, 2025. The government has issued notifications and Letters of Intent for the operation of these universities.

In the ‘letter of intent’ issued by the state government for the proposed Thakur Yugraj Singh University in Fatehpur district, it has been directed that the sponsoring institution will have to create a permanent endowment fund of ₹5 crore, duly acquire a minimum of 20 acres (urban area) or 50 acres (rural area) of land, construct a floor area of 24,000 square meters, and install educational equipment, furniture, and laboratory materials worth a minimum of ₹2 crore.