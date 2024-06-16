UPSC prelims: Only 54% candidates take exam in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday conducted the country’s most prestigious civil services (preliminary) examination-2024 at 99 centers in Prayagraj. Candidates coming out of a centre after appearing in UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam-2024 in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT)

Around 44,063 candidates were registered for the exam. In the first shift, the general studies paper was held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, followed by the CSAT paper in the second shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to district officials, the examination recorded a 54% attendance rate in the district. Out of the 44,063 registered candidates, 23,882 (54.20%) appeared in the first shift, while 23,657 (53.69%) appeared in the second shift. A total of 915 jammers were installed at the centres, they said.

In the first exam, a total of 100 questions worth two marks each were asked from subjects including history, geography, polity, economics, environment and ecology, general science, and current affairs. The cutoff this year is expected to be between 95 and 100 marks out of 200, as most examinees found the question paper easier compared to last year. The cutoff was 75.4 marks in 2023, around 88 marks in 2022, and 87.54 marks in 2021. Approximately 70% of the questions were concept-based, while 30% were fact-based.

In the second exam of CSAT, there were a total of 80 questions from class 10 level mathematics, reasoning, and comprehension. Candidates noted that the CSAT paper was slightly tougher than in previous years. However, students found maths and reasoning comparatively easier.

According to civil services coaches, some current affairs questions were fact-based while others were applied questions. For instance, for the first time, a question was asked about the Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee, which had been in the news recently due to the termination of All India Trinamool Congress Party leader Mahua Moitra’s membership during the last session of Parliament.

To ensure the examination was conducted in a fair manner, five senior IAS officers were appointed as observers. Additionally, one local inspecting officer (LIO) and 34 sector magistrates were deployed.