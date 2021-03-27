UPSRLM helping SHGs prepare herbal gulal from flowers

The Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) is helping self- help groups (SHGs) to prepare herbal gulal from flowers collected from prominent temples of the state.

The UPSRLM, a department of the state government, is providing flowers free of cost to these self-help groups.

The Vindhyachal temple in Mirzapur, Devi Patan in Shravasti, Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, Khatu Shyam in Lucknow, Gola Gokaran Nath in Lakhimpur Kheri and other prominent temples across the state are providing flowers to the self-help groups selected by the state government in these respective districts.

The flowers collected from these temples are mainly rose and marigold.

“The self-help groups are preparing one kg herbal gulal by investing ₹50. They are selling it to other self-help groups engaged in marketing for ₹100 per kg. In the open market and on various online platforms it is available for ₹130- ₹140 per kg,” said Sujeet Kumar, mission director, UPSRLM.

“We are providing all assistance to these self-help groups across the state to collect flowers from temples. Marketing assistance is also being provided to them,” said Kumar.

The department has set a target of selling herbal gulal of ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh in each district. Across the state this target is ₹one crore. The collective profit is expected to be around ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh for self-help groups.

According to the UPSRLM, in around 25 districts across the state self-help groups are preparing herbal gulal, colours, chips/papad and snacks for the festive occasion of holi.

The state government has also roped in self-help groups for preparing masks and PPE kits last year at the time of Covid-19 pandemic. Khadi marks prepared by these groups are much in demand.