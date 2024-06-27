UPSRTC bus depots: Revamp of four stands to begin with Qaiserbagh

The UP State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will embark on the process of handing over the Qaiserbagh bus stand to private owners for renovation, face-lift and future maintenance. The transfer will take place under the PPP (public private partnership) model, authorities said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Much like the Alambagh bus stand, these newly constructed stands will have better facilities. The Qaiserbagh bus stand is the first of three more such stands that are to be handed over to private players.

The regional manager, UPSRTC, Lucknow, RK Tripathi, confirmed that the Qaiserbagh bus station, the oldest bus station in the city, will be the first of the handovers to private builders and owners, who will also construct their own commercial interests around the depots.

“These new bus stands will be equipped with better passenger facilities, and more business opportunities around it will also crop up,” said Tripathi.

The tenders are yet to be floated, but the process will soon begin, said authorities, and the Charbagh, Haidergarh and Rae Bareli bus stands are to follow.

The one at Qaiserbagh will have a lower-level parking space and the buses will operate from the ground level, and a third area will be dedicated to a shopping mall, which will also house the bus station office.

Some bus workshops in the city will also be similarly renovated by private companies, starting with the ones at Amausi and Vibhuti Khand.