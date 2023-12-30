UPSRTC seeks proposals for setting up new bus stations

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) management on Saturday instructed all regional/assistant regional managers to provide reports to the headquarters regarding the establishment or non-establishment of new bus stations/depots in their respective areas while emphasising that the demand location must be along national highways. UPSRTC managing director Masoom Ali Sarwar in his directions to officials made it clear that the demand location for establishing a depot should be either a district-level city or, if not, a tehsil-level city with a population of at least 75,000. (For Representation)

The corporation’s move came after transport minister Dayashankar Singh on Saturday directed to find out possibilities of setting up new bus stations in districts in view of a growing demand for new bus stations by ministers, MPs, MLAs and other people’s representatives.

In case the demand location is not a tehsil city, the population should be 75,000 and there should be a possibility of receiving 5,000 passengers daily. The MD mentioned that while preparing the proposal, attention should be paid to ensuring a minimum of 8 acres of suitable land at the demand location.

“This land should include 3 acres for the bus station and office construction and 5 acres for workshop purposes,” he stressed. He also inquired about the availability of existing land at the demand location and its adequacy for establishing a bus station/depot.

The MD highlighted the importance of considering the geographical location, population and names of nearby district headquarters, towns/cities and tehsils/municipalities around the demand location. “Besides, information about nearby railway routes, railway stations, and the closest established depots/stations should be provided,” the MD said.