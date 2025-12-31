UPSRTC to deploy 300 buses for Magh Mela, 100 from Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has finalised an extensive transport plan for the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj, approving the deployment of 300 buses to cater to the expected surge of pilgrims. Lucknow will play a pivotal role in the arrangement, contributing 100 buses. Bus services will be intensified on key bathing days, with provisions in place to press extra buses into service in case of congestion or unexpected passenger rush (File)

According to official orders issued by the corporation, the decision was taken after a detailed review of vehicle availability and operational feasibility. UPSRTC regional manager, RK Tripathi said that while a larger deployment was initially explored, 300 buses have been approved in the first phase. “The arrangement is flexible, and the fleet strength will be increased if passenger pressure rises, especially on major bathing days,” he said.

The Magh Mela 2026 will be held from January 1 to February 15, with officials identifying January 14 to January 24 as the peak crowd period. To ensure seamless connectivity during this time, buses will be operated from seven depots, including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Hardoi, Barabanki, Rae Bareli and Alambagh.

To ensure smooth and uninterrupted services, UPSRTC has deployed 30 officers and staff members on special duty throughout the Mela period. These teams will oversee bus operations, regulate schedules, manage crowd-related issues and ensure timely deployment of additional vehicles if required.

Bus services will be intensified on key bathing days, with provisions in place to press extra buses into service in case of congestion or unexpected passenger rush. Regular reviews and centralised monitoring, coupled with on-ground supervision, have been planned to minimise waiting times at bus stations and ensure a hassle-free travel experience for pilgrims during the fair.