UPSRTC to hire retired PCS official to pursue its disputed assets cases
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will hire a retired provincial civil services (PCS) official of the rank of additional district magistrate (ADM) to help it effectively pursue court cases with regard to its disputed assets across the state, people aware of the issue, said.
The corporation management has already written a letter to the department of personnel and appointment requesting it to provide information on the PCS officials (of the ADM rank) who retired in the last two years or after March 2020.
The corporation’s move comes after its board of directors passed a proposal in this regard at a meeting in January this year. As per the proposal, the corporation will hire an official for a period of one year on contract basis.
UPSRTC managing director RP Singh said that the retired official would be responsible for preparing details of the corporation’s disputed assets and their value, chalking out a strategy to dispose of the disputes in the interest of the corporation and determining the specific deliverables for the next one year.
The UPSRTC has huge assets in form of bus stations, depots and workshops all over the state, and it is fighting legal battles in the courts to get its encroached property vacated in many places.
Meanwhile, the UPSRTC has decided to launch a mega campaign from April 1 to April 30 to improve the physical and mechanical condition of buses and to improve passenger amenities at bus stations and depots. The MD, on Tuesday, issued directions in this regard to all the regional managers and other officials.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics