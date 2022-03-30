Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UPSRTC to hire retired PCS official to pursue its disputed assets cases
lucknow news

UPSRTC to hire retired PCS official to pursue its disputed assets cases

UPSRTC will also launch a mega campaign from April 1 to improve the condition of buses and bus stations
The UPSRTC has huge assets in form of bus stations, depots and workshops all over the state, and it is fighting legal battles in the courts to get its encroached property vacated in many places. (Pic for representation)
The UPSRTC has huge assets in form of bus stations, depots and workshops all over the state, and it is fighting legal battles in the courts to get its encroached property vacated in many places. (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 10:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will hire a retired provincial civil services (PCS) official of the rank of additional district magistrate (ADM) to help it effectively pursue court cases with regard to its disputed assets across the state, people aware of the issue, said.

The corporation management has already written a letter to the department of personnel and appointment requesting it to provide information on the PCS officials (of the ADM rank) who retired in the last two years or after March 2020.

The corporation’s move comes after its board of directors passed a proposal in this regard at a meeting in January this year. As per the proposal, the corporation will hire an official for a period of one year on contract basis.

UPSRTC managing director RP Singh said that the retired official would be responsible for preparing details of the corporation’s disputed assets and their value, chalking out a strategy to dispose of the disputes in the interest of the corporation and determining the specific deliverables for the next one year.

The UPSRTC has huge assets in form of bus stations, depots and workshops all over the state, and it is fighting legal battles in the courts to get its encroached property vacated in many places.

Meanwhile, the UPSRTC has decided to launch a mega campaign from April 1 to April 30 to improve the physical and mechanical condition of buses and to improve passenger amenities at bus stations and depots. The MD, on Tuesday, issued directions in this regard to all the regional managers and other officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out