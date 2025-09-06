UPSSSC PET 2025: In Lucknow, some find data interpretation tough, current affairs tricky

Most of the candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025, in Lucknow on the first day of the two-day exam on Saturday were overall satisfied even though some found current affairs section tricky while some others said questions related to data interpretation were difficult to answer. Candidates coming out of an exam centre in Lucknow on September 6. (HT photo)

Other portions, including Hindi, English and science, were easy, they added. Most of the aspirants said they did not face any problem in writing the exam. Shubham Patel, 26, from Hardoi who took the exam at Government Inter College, Nishatganj, said: “I found the current affairs section difficult to solve while Hindi and other sections were easy to understand.”

Abhay Singh, 30, a candidate from Mau who appeared in the exam at Lucknow University, said it was an easy paper as compared to the one he attempted last time. “This was my second attempt and I found all sections equally easy. Anybody thorough with their revision and current affairs would easily solve the paper.”

Neelam Pal, 21, from Hardoi said: “I was a bit scared before writing my examination but it was easy. I was able to handle all other sections except data interpretation which was quite difficult.”