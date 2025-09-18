The Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue will launch the ‘Lekhpal Dashboard’ on Thursday. The programme will be inaugurated by chairman of the Board Anil Kumar in Sarojini Nagar Tehsil, Lucknow. Officials from all tehsils of Lucknow district will be present on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue to launch ‘Lekhpal Dashboard’ on September 18

The Lekhpal Dashboard will make services to citizens faster, transparent, and simpler, and technology will make administration more accountable and effective. Following the chief minister’s directives, the Board of Revenue has taken this innovative initiative to digitize the work performed at the Lekhpal level.

The chairman of the Board of Revenue UP said that the Board is continuously striving to empower every cadre under its control through modern technology. “The lekhpals have the most daily interaction with citizens in the state. They have numerous responsibilities, including updating land records, verifying various certificates, conducting revenue-related investigations, and submitting opinions. Approximately 22,000 lekhpals handle the daily needs of the state’s entire population. Therefore, empowering lekhpals through digital means is the need of the hour, and the ‘Lekhpal Dashboard’ is an important step in this direction. This dashboard will lead to 100% digitization of all work performed at the Lekhpal level,” he said.

The chairman of the Board of Revenue further stated that the dashboard’s key features will allow each lekhpal to manage all their work systematically through a single login. Land record updates, the status of applications related to income, caste, and residence certificates, and proceedings under Sections 34, 80, 89, and 98 will be available on this dashboard.

Services that are currently offline are also being planned to be brought online soon, providing speed, transparency, and convenience to citizens in the remotest corners of the state. Light mapping, leave applications, and approvals will also be fully online. Higher officials will be able to monitor the progress and status of their subordinates in real time. Comparison and analysis of work at the district and tehsil levels will be possible, increasing transparency and accountability.

The chairman also stated that future plans include the development of a “Revenue Inspector Dashboard,” a “Tehsildar Dashboard,” and a “Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dashboard.” These will further strengthen efficiency, transparency, and monitoring at every level of revenue administration.