Uttar Pradesh cabinet clears cashless medical treatment facility for 15 lakh teachers

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to provide cashless medical treatment facility to over 15 lakh teachers working in aided, unaided and other schools of the basic and secondary education departments. The state cabinet decision comes over fourth months after chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the facility at a Teacher’s Day event on September 5, 2025. (HT)

This was among the 30 proposals that the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved at its meeting here.

The decision would cost the state exchequer ₹447.87 crore per annum – the basic education department would incur a burden of ₹358.61 crore per annum and the state secondary education department would bear ₹89.25 crore.

Briefing the media, finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, minister of state (independent charge) for basic education Sandeep Singh and minister of state (independent charge) for secondary education Gulab Devi said teachers and their dependents would be entitled to cashless medical treatment (up to ₹5 lakh) in government and private hospitals on the pattern of Ayushman Bharat scheme through State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS) scheme.

Those already covered by PM Ayushman Bharat Jan Aarogya and Mukhya Mantri Jan Aarogya scheme would not benefit from the new scheme, they added.

The beneficiaries would include 4.34 lakh teachers of basic education board schools, 13,380 teachers of unaided junior high schools, 4.72 lakh teachers of self- financed schools of the basic education board, 1.42 lakh Shiksha Mitras, 24,717 instructors of upper primary schools, 2581 special teachers, 7479 wardens and full-time and part time teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and 97,344 teachers and cooks of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana.

Similarly, about 2.97 lakh teachers of unaided and self financed schools of secondary education department, along with those working on honorarium in vocational education institutions or self-financed schools recognised by Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad, would benefit from the scheme.