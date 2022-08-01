Uttar Pradesh: Campaign for voluntary linking of Aadhaar-voter ID launched
Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla on Monday launched the state-level campaign for voluntary collection of Aadhaar numbers from voters, in a programme organised at Radhakamal Mukherjee auditorium in Lucknow University.
It is part of a nationwide drive initiated on the instructions of the Election Commission of India. During the campaign, voters can add their Aadhaar number to the voter list by filling Form-6B.
The commission has launched the system for linking Aadhaar with the voter identity card to make the voter list cleaner and provide more facilities to voters during the election, Shukla said.
The process of providing Aadhaar number for the voter list is completely voluntary, he said.
“If a voter does not wish to give his Aadhaar number, he will not be stopped from becoming a voter. The Aadhaar number provided by the voters will be kept completely secure and confidential. Under no circumstances will it be made public or shared,” he said.
CEO said booth level officers (BLO) will conduct door-to-door visits to get the Form-6B filled for voluntarily collecting Aadhaar number from all the voters included in the voter list. The commission will also organise special camps at each polling station on August 7 and 21.
The commission has given four dates in a year – January1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 as the qualifying dates for becoming a voter. Every citizen who has completed 18 years of age on or before these dates will now have the opportunity to become a voter. Earlier the opportunity was available only once in a year on January 1, he said.
Form-6 is for registration of new voters applying for the first time. Form-7 is for objection to the proposal of including name in the electoral roll and deletion of the name registered in the electoral roll. Form-8 for change of residence / amendment in the electoral roll, replacement of voter ID card and identification of disabled voters, he said.
-
Dadumajra legacy waste: HC seeks fresh action-taken report from Chandigarh MC
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a fresh action-taken report from the municipal corporation on removal of legacy waste from Dadumajra. In its 46-page action taken report, the MC had told the court that it had cleared 4.2 lakh metric tonnes of the 5 LMT of legacy waste. The remaining waste would be processed by March 2023, it said, adding that 30,000 LMT of waste per month is being cleared.
-
Dr Raj Bahadur yet to receive call from CMO over meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Confusion prevails over the resignation of eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Neither has the governor accepted Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation yet, nor has Dr Bahadur heard from chief minister's office. As per information, Mann spoke to the V-C after the incident and expressed regret over the minister's behaviour. Jauramajra's phone remained switched off after the incident.
-
Five ‘most-wanted’ gangsters arrested in Panchkula
Police have arrested five most-wanted members of the Bhuppi Rana gang accused in an extortion case. Deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh said a team of crime branch unit, led by in-charge Rajesh Kumar, arrested the most-wanted criminals from Sector 19 in the last week. The first accused, Harsimran Singh of Navipur village in district Ambala, has been booked in five cases under the Arms Act and others in Ambala, Panchkula and Mohali.
-
Now, only data uploaded on PU’s internal portal to be considered for promotions
Panjab University has instructed its faculty members to regularly upload the data on the varsity's internal resource portal, through the respective chairpersons and only the data uploaded on the portal will be considered while submitting applications seeking promotion or extension of service. The step has been taken by the varsity with an imminent NAAC visit and improving the rankings. Notably PU is facing problems in collecting data departments to prepare a self-study report (SSR).
-
Staff crunch at Mohali admn complex: With 40 posts lying vacant, staffers being run ragged
With approximately 1,000 people visiting the DC office on a daily basis, certain applications and pending tasks are bound to slip through the cracks, and many a times overwhelmed and overworked staffers end up in the line of firing of irate applicants. 'Common man the ultimate sufferer' DC Office Employees' Union president Gurmukh Singh says despite multiple representations, authorities are dragging their feet over filling vacant posts.
