Uttar Pradesh catching up in startups race
As the statement government is all out to provide better ecosystem to industries, around 6,379 startups have already registered in the state. The government has also decided to set up two centres of excellence in the state with one coming up in IIT-Kanpur for promotion of drone technology.
According to the department for promotion of industry and internal trade of the Centre, there are 6,379 startups registered in Uttar Pradesh. “The startup policy of the state government has been framed to provide all support to those willing to set up their startups everywhere in the state,” said Vinayak Nath, chairman, UP Startup Council.
Noida has turned to be the most preferred destination for startups followed by Ghaziabad, Agra, Lucknow and Gorakhpur in Purvanchal region. According to government officials, around 1,154 startups have registered in Noida, 533 in Ghaziabad, 500 in Lucknow and 1,219 in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions of the state.
According to industry experts, Noida is a preferred destination for startups due to availability of logistics, better connectivity and availability of land for big projects. The IT and electronics department of the state government has also decided to set up 100 incubators with one incubator in each district.
Around 47 incubators have already been set up. In the state capital, country’s biggest incubator will come up in around 2.5 lakh square feet area. The Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation has already identified a land opposite Amausi airport to set up the incubation centre.
The Corporation is in talks with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), a union government enterprise, to build and operate this incubation centre. The startup policy of the state government offers additional incentives of 50 percent to startups based in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions as well as to those where startup founders/co-founder is a woman, “divyangjan” or from a transgender community.
