Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh chief secy unveils book on G20

Uttar Pradesh chief secy unveils book on G20

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 12, 2023 10:48 PM IST

The book “G20–Issues and Opportunities” is edited by Prof Manoj Kumar Agarwal, head, department of economics, University of Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Sunday released a book “G20–Issues and Opportunities” edited by Prof Manoj Kumar Agarwal, head, department of economics, University of Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra (sixth from left) unveiling the book on G20 in Lucknow (Sourced)
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra (sixth from left) unveiling the book on G20 in Lucknow (Sourced)

“The book assumes significance as it provides resource material about the strength of India in several critical areas like inclusive development, environment friendly and sustainable development, digital economy strategy of development for faster growth, women led development approach etc,” said Prof Agarwal

“This book will educate the people about the strength of India as it shoulders the responsibility of G20 presidency during 2023 when the global economy is largely shaken,” he added.

Among those present on the occasion included Jitendra Kumar (IAS), Akhilesh Mishra, nodal officer higher education and Prof Sanjay Medhavi, registrar, University of Lucknow. Students, researchers and others in large numbers were also present at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out