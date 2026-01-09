Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026 to take state’s heritage to global platform, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh Diwas-2026 would be an opportunity to take the state’s cultural heritage, history, economic power and development journey to a global platform. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has laid emphasis on holding district, divisional and state level dance, music and drama competitions to mark the occasion (FILE PHOTO)

The programme will be organised on January 24-26 as a three-day grand event in India and abroad. It should turn out to be an opportunity for people from the state residing across the country and the UP diaspora abroad to connect with their cultural roots, he added.

Yogi was presiding over a meeting convened to review the preparations for the Uttar Pradesh-Diwas 2026. The state government would celebrate the occasion across the state, at all the district headquarters, at Raj Bhavans in all the state capitals and India’s embassies abroad. The main state-level three-day event will be organised at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.

He asked officials to contact all Raj Bhavans and the Indian embassies abroad to hold the celebrations.

The persons of UP origin, who have made their distinct identity in India and abroad, should be able to connect with their roots on this occasion, he said.

UP ministers would connect with such people during these celebrations, an official press release said.

Yogi laid emphasis on holding district, divisional and state level dance, music and drama competitions on the occasion. He said short films focusing on the state’s journey should also be played.

People with roots in the state would be honoured with Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman, Vishva Karma Shram Samman and Mati Kala Board Samman, he added. Entrepreneurs, sportspersons, women, doctors, scientists and progressive farmers would also be felicitated.

He said plays linked to Birsa Munda, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Vande Mataram-Anand Math and Ahilya Bai Holkar should also be organised.

While Bhartendu Natya Akadmi would make a special presentation on the occasion, the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya would organise dance and drama events focusing on Vande Mataram, Viksit Bharat and Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

The programmes would include open mic, puppet shows, traditional dress competitions, quiz competitions, exhibitions, 360 degree tours of the state’s culture using modern technology.